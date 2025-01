ANNALS OF CORPORATE TONE DEAFNESS:

A jihadist killed and maimed dozens of innocent Americans in a hate-fueled rampage, and the CEO of Allstate thinks Americans watching the Sugar Bowl need a lecture from him on overcoming “an addiction to divisiveness and negativity?”

Absolutely not!! pic.twitter.com/CuyOYoz1mg

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 2, 2025