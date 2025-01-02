THERE IS NO CARBON CRISIS.
US per-capita CO₂ emissions have fallen below WWI levels https://t.co/vhdVSbOAnR pic.twitter.com/oFijBDeF5k
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) December 30, 2024
