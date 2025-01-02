OH, THE LEFT THOUGHT THEY DISLIKED TRUMP’S MEAN TWEETS: Elon Musk, Stirring the Pot As Always, Changes X Handle to ‘Kekius Maximus’ – Why?
Strap on, Buttercup. Elon on the job.
OH, THE LEFT THOUGHT THEY DISLIKED TRUMP’S MEAN TWEETS: Elon Musk, Stirring the Pot As Always, Changes X Handle to ‘Kekius Maximus’ – Why?
Strap on, Buttercup. Elon on the job.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.