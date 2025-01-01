IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE PARODY, BUT IT’S TOTALLY BELIEVABLE:
White House Insists Jimmy Carter Is Still Sharp And Focused Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/SLkhhWPDLd pic.twitter.com/tZc2eWj1zb
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2025
IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE PARODY, BUT IT’S TOTALLY BELIEVABLE:
White House Insists Jimmy Carter Is Still Sharp And Focused Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/SLkhhWPDLd pic.twitter.com/tZc2eWj1zb
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.