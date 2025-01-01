WHY, INDEED? THEY SHOULD LET HIM OUT, AND PUT SOME GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN THOSE CELLS INSTEAD.
Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth?
He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell. https://t.co/Dn48JLoJgR
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025
They covered this all up to prevent from “racial tensions” from escalating. They all belong behind bars. pic.twitter.com/G7RvHYOjnF
— Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 1, 2025