WAPO COLUMNIST JENNIFER RUBIN INSULTS TRUMP VOTERS, ATTACKS HER OWN PAPER FOR TRYING TO REACH THEM:

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin recently participated in a public event to discuss the outcome of the 2024 election and reinforced her image as one of the biggest haters of all things Trump. She was paired with George Conway, another soldier in the never-Trump army of fools.

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has said that he wants the paper to have more conservative writers for the sake of balance and to reach out to Trump voters. Rubin clearly disagrees. She used this opportunity to insult Trump supporters and even lashed out at her own paper.

If a museum of Trump Derangement Syndrome is ever created, Jennifer Rubin deserves her own dedicated wing.

The opinion columnist joined anti-Trump critic George Conway at an event at the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts on Dec. 15 to talk about the aftermath of the 2024 election, which saw President-elect Donald Trump win a second term.

After what she claims have been multiple examples of the media capitulating to Trump since then, Rubin singled out her own publication for wanting to reach out to Trump voters.

“People ask me all the time, why is the media so mamsy-pamsey? And there are two explanations,” Rubin began. “The one is, they are convinced that if they would just move a little bit to the right, all those MAGA readers out there — now, you’ll notice the contradiction in terms, ‘MAGA readers’ — would pick up The Washington Post, and they would have more readers. What is the logical fallacy here? Yes, reader. And there’s nothing that The Washington Post could possibly do that would have those people take out a subscription. But I’m convinced they’re in there someplace.”