SO RACIST:

Let me get this straight… a white FBI Director (Chris Wray) gets fired and replaced by a brown minority Director (Kash Patel) and members of the FBI's DEI office are now protesting and threatening to resign? 🤡

The irony is ALMOST too good to be true. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7jcWkzpiPl

— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 1, 2025