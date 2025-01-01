MORTI NILSI BE STUFFED: I wasn’t going to post about Carter, but seeing dozens of articles proclaiming him a hero and a peacemaker has compelled me to speak up. Carter might have done more damage to Israel’s security and international standing than any Western leader in history.

For those who don’t have twittex.

I don’t have proof, but I’m also morally sure he was responsible for letting the Soviets and their Cuban guerrilla lackeys put former Portuguese Africa to fire and blood. (Just his entire appeasement of the soviets would do it.)