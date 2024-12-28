THE NEW SPACE RACE: Let the New Space Race Begin! Blue Origin Okayed for Maiden Mission. “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given the go for the first launch of the Blue Origin New Glenn mega-booster. Under the FAA Part 450 commercial space launch license they authorized the maiden flight of New Glenn.”
