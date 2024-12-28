FROM SARAH A. HOYT, ON SALE FOR 99c: A Few Good Men.

Lucius Dante Maximillian Keeva was born a prince…

or so close to it as makes no difference. He is the son of one of the fifty Good Men who — between them — partition and rule all of the Earth.

But for the last fourteen years, he’s been imprisoned in a small cell, in what amounts to solitary confinement.

You can’t stay sane in solitary confinement that long, not even if someone supplies you with reading material.

When Luce escapes, he finds that his family is dead and people are trying to kill him. He doesn’t respond as a sane man would.

It is just as well.

Restoring a constitutional republic to a world gone mad, five hundred years after the fabled USA vanished from the face of the Earth is not a job for a sane man.

And Luce Keeva is just the madman for the job.