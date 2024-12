INCENTIVES MATTER:

Manatee County, Florida Sheriff Rick Wells on home invasion:

“I praise this husband for doing what he needed to do to protect his home and protect his family. If you’re gonna be that brazen to come into my home… you should expect that you’re gonna be shot.”

