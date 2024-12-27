MAKE THEM PAY:
🚨BREAKING: Over 100 January 6 defendants are filing a $50 billion class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/Z9daZidv2b
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2024
MAKE THEM PAY:
🚨BREAKING: Over 100 January 6 defendants are filing a $50 billion class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/Z9daZidv2b
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.