HMM: We May Finally See the End of PBS and NPR.

If you really want to defund PBS and NPR, you need to work at the state level. Most of NPR’s funding doesn’t come from the federal government, it comes from fees paid by the affiliates for its programming. That money usually either comes from state governments, or donations to institutions controlled by state governments, as most NPR affiliates (and I’m not sure but I think this may be true for PBS) are affiliated with state universities. Stop that flow of funds, perhaps simply by requiring state-controlled stations to produce their own programming, and you’ll really choke off the funding.

If nobody’s talking about doing that, then nobody is serious about defunding.