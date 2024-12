I’M NOT A MAGA NATIONALIST, I’M A LIBERTARIAN NATIONALIST. OTHER THAN THAT, I NORMALLY HAVE AT LEAST ONE QUIBBLE WITH SOMETHING ESR POSTS, BUT THIS ONE I ENDORSE 100%: Today’s big beef is between tech-success maximizers like @elonmusk and MAGA nationalists who think the US job market is being flooded by low-skill immigrants because employers don’t want to pay competitive wages to Americans.

AND IF YOU DON’T HAVE TWITEX: Here.