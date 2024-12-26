THIS IS A MIXED BAG: Expected Decline in Carry Permits Continues as Constitutional Carry Grows: As constitutional carry grows, the perceived need for a permit falls. In a way that’s good. But on the other hand, permitholders are a coherent interest group in a way citizens as a whole aren’t.
