INSURRECTION!
Watching Trump's most fanatical opponents argue that they have the right on January 6 to reject his Electoral College victory is one of the funniest things ever. I hope it spreads.@RepRaskin has already threatened this, and @tribelaw is, of course a vocal advocate of it. https://t.co/xNLsvubb9a
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 26, 2024
There is someone being jailed for Jan 6th when they were not even in Washington DC for supposedly encouraging an insurrection. How can The Hill provoke and encourage an insurrection without consequence?
— lilredboat (@eggle33218) December 26, 2024