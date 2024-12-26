INSURRECTION!

Watching Trump's most fanatical opponents argue that they have the right on January 6 to reject his Electoral College victory is one of the funniest things ever. I hope it spreads.@RepRaskin has already threatened this, and @tribelaw is, of course a vocal advocate of it. https://t.co/xNLsvubb9a

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 26, 2024