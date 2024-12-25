AND YET THERE ARE STILL MORONS OUT THERE PROMOTING COMMUNISM:

Cuba runs out of sugar.https://t.co/U6VV1eNtGm — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 23, 2024

It’s not even, in Churchill’s words, the equal sharing of misery. The dictators and apparatchiks and nomenklatura — all of whom are invariably present in communist regimes — pretty much skip the misery. That part is reserved for the workers and peasants for whose benefits the regime allegedly exists.

Cuba is in fact a brutally exploitative slave state run by corrupt and incompetent slavers. And yet there are still some in America and elsewhere who pretend there’s something admirable about it, which in fact there never was.