OH, GOOD. NOT: Pfizer SV40 DNA has now been found in the blood of Australians. This is a slap with a wet fish for the TGA…. right after their emails demonstrate they know this DNA is a nuclear targeting sequence. They are up the spout as they have assured the public this can not happen and they just rolled out the green and gold for Moderna to build a few vaccine manufacturing plants down under. A tough bikkie indeed.
