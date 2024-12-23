IF, AS SOME ARE URGING, HE BLANKET-PARDONS ALL ILLEGALS YOU CAN EXPECT THE MENTAL COMPETENCY ISSUE TO BE SERIOUSLY RAISED:

. @POTUS was deemed unfit to be charged in the classified documents case, but is now mentally sound enough to issue pardons and commute sentences? When and where do we draw the line that we don't let them cross?

Contracts, wills, and other legal actions are null and void if a party is mentally incompetent, as Joe Biden obviously is. The Congress and the Trump Department of Justice should investigate whether these pardons for depraved murderers are binding.

Who is making these decisions…

— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 23, 2024