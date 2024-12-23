MY NEW YORK POST CHRISTMAS COLUMN: In a Christmas season of renewal, Trump’s boldness is bringing hopeful change.

And this bit probably isn’t entirely within the Christmas spirit, but then again naughty boys are supposed to get a lump of coal. “The hysteria led to two assassination attempts — and after a brief pause, lasting about 15 minutes, they started calling him Hitler again. A lesser man would have folded under the pressure. Just imagine how fast Mitt Romney would have tucked his tail between his legs, apologized for existing and Stockholm-Syndromed himself into being a Democratic Party tool. (Well, OK, you don’t really have to imagine that.)”

Plus thoughts on Millei and Bukele.