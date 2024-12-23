THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Illinois State U. omits key facts on why it closed LGBT ‘hate crime’ case.

The alleged victim of an anti-gay “hate crime” at Illinois State University is not even homosexual – and he changed his story multiple times, according to a police report obtained by The College Fix via a public records request.

Though the police and university left the community with the impression the case was closed because of a lack of suspects and that the unnamed individual was “knocked” off a scooter and “punched,” the official report from the incident four months ago tells a different story.

“Although this was reported as a possible Hate Crime, I was unable to establish the elements of the offense,” Detective Matthew Hice wrote at the end of the police report about the Aug. 24 incident.

One reason is, according to Hice’s recounting, the alleged victim, “could not recall [his attacker’s] height, weight, clothing details, or any unique features. He stated he would not recognize them if he saw them again.”

The event led to LGBT marches and a response from ISU President Aondover Tarhule.