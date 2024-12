I GUESS HE’S NOW THE REVEREND DENZEL WASHINGTON: Denzel Washington joins the ministry. “He attended the church as a child and later testified about being filled with the Holy Spirit after visiting another congregation with fellow actor Robert Townsend in the 1980s. According to Bryant, the actor’s baptism and licensing were not only spiritual milestones but also a return to his roots.”

Certainly more worthy of the title than the “Reverend” Al Sharpton.