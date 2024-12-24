WE SHOULD NOT, HOWEVER, MAKE CANADA A STATE: Yes, America should absolutely annex Greenland: The annexation of Greenland would be the first major U.S. acquisition in well over a century, and it would positively shape President-elect Trump’s legacy.

I mean, we don’t want a nation that voted for Justin Trudeau as part of our electorate.

UPDATE: Jim Bennett writes: “Somewhat surprisingly, I think Trump’s interest in Greenland is perfectly reasonable although I think he needs a more sophisticated approach to the problem. The Greenlanders have been wanting independence from Denmark for some time now but. can’t afford it. Trump should offer a Compact of Free Association between the USA and independent Greenland, based on the CFA we have with Micronesia and other Pacific ex-trust territories. They could even remain in the Danish Commonwealth, which would sooth Danish feelings. Although “buying” it from Denmark is crass and 19-century-like, we could offer to compensate Denmark for past infrastructure investments in the island. It could be a win-win-win deal. Yuge!”

He adds: “Elon should be familiar with the CFAs since he launched the Falcon 1 from Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, which is a CFA state.”

Good thought and hadn’t occurred to me.