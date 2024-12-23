FORMER MOSSAD AGENTS REVEAL SECRETS OF 10-YEAR EXPLODING PAGER OPERATION:

Mossad began conducting tests with their newly developed devices to figure out the exact amount of explosives needed to limit the damage to the person holding the pager, the pair claimed.

Because Hezbollah’s pager was small and slick, the team had to enlarge theirs to fit the explosives.

Gabriel said: “I remember the day that I came to our director and put it on the table. He was furious, he was telling us: ‘There is no chance that anyone will buy such a big device. It’s not comfortable in their pocket. It’s heavy’.”

Two weeks later Gabriel convinced the spy chief to go approve the mission, he claimed. Mossad then used fake advertisements on YouTube to launch the new pager which was robust, dustproof, waterproof and had a long battery life.

He said: “We make advertising movies and brochures, and we put it on the internet. And it became the best product in the beeper area in the world.”