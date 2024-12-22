JAMES BOND COULD TOPPLE GOLDFINGER AND BLOFELD. BUT CAN HE BEST JEFF BEZOS? Amazon Owns James Bond. Unfortunately It Hates Men.

Amazon Studios is in a tight race with Disney to consolidate as many intellectual properties as possible and give them feminist makeovers. These days it’s as easy to find IP based shows with male protagonists on Amazon’s pet attempt to be Netflix as products that aren’t Chinese knockoffs on its shopping site.

Leading the charge is Jennifer Salke, Amazon’s version of Kathleen Kennedy whose motto is the same one as Kennedy’s infamous one, but the problem is Amazon has the rights to one key male-centric property.

In a report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon — which bought MGM studios in 2021 — are in an “ugly stalemate” over decisions about the future of the franchise. These include decisions on whether Bond should be turned into a streaming series, or more philosophical ones, like whether the titular character is even a hero. “I have to be honest, I don’t think James Bond is a hero,” one Amazon executive said during a recent meeting about upcoming Bond content, the outlet reported. That quote seemed to point to Broccoli’s fear that Amazon does not understand the very character that she has dedicated her career to.

Of course not. If you’re a woke, why would you think a white very heterosexual male defending a colonialist entity using violence against justice-involved persons is a hero?