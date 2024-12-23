DON SURBER: NYT goes Wile E. Coyote again. “The New York Times is out of touch with the times. In 2016, the left’s anger over Hillary losing fueled efforts to stop Trump like Democrats were the French resistance taking on Hitler. This time, no one over 25 cried when Kamala lost because she sucks. . . . At the New York Times, the wounds are all self-inflicted. They are going back for more.”