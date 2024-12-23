THE NEW SPACE RACE: Liechtenstein signs the Artemis Accords. “Liechtenstein is the 52nd country to sign the Artemis Accords and the 19th to do so this year. The country, which is neither a member of the European Union nor European Space Agency, has a modest presence in space, and is perhaps best known as the country that Rivada Space Networks has used for spectrum filings for its proposed broadband constellation. It follows Thailand, which signed Dec. 16, and Panama and Austria, which signed in separate ceremonies Dec. 11.”