EMPTY HONORS FOR A HOLLOW MAN: Fauci holds several ‘professor’ titles at Georgetown but never teaches.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “distinguished university professor” at Georgetown University but does not appear to have taught a single course since his appointment, nor does he have any future classes scheduled.

The title of “University Professor” is “Georgetown’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service,” according to the university announcement.

It has been a year and a half since the Jesuit Catholic university announced Fauci would have the title at its medical school. He also joined the McCourt School of Public Policy at the same time.