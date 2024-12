“ANTI-ZIONISTS” SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLORS:

Have you ever seen someone tear down a poster of a missing dog. I haven’t.

Now what if the poster was of your missing child, parent or grandparent, or worse, one or more of your family members that had been taken hostage?

The banality of evil on 93rd and Columbus in full… https://t.co/ti2Q5A7fpR

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 22, 2024