BRYAN CAPLAN: Why we should separate health and state. “On the surface, a free market in health care seems like the best approach. When you look a little deeper, the free-market approach seems naïve and dangerous. When you look deeper still, however, the free market approach turns out to be the best after all.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.