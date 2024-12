TELLING US THAT EVIL PEOPLE ARE THAT WAY BECAUSE THEY’RE OPPRESSED IS A LEFTIST TROPE: Wicked, Luigi Mangione, And Evil. “Wicked in particular is a product of a therapeutic culture. The dangerous message of Wicked is that once you understand somebody’s origin story, you realize that the evil they do is a result of their victim status.”

Leftists like this because they strongly suspect that they’re awful people and want a get-out-of-jail card established in advance.