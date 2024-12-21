JONATHAN TURLEY: The joy is gone: A liberal hate-fest for the holidays. “In my recent book, I discussed how addictive rage is. People do not like to admit it, but they like being angry. Sometimes, people can choose madness as a release from reality. It offers a righteous license to slip from the bounds of civility and decency. It allows people to harass Republicans in restaurants or to scream profanities outside of their homes.”