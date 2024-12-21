THIS IS AN EXCELLENT POINT. It took a combination of persistence, intellectual foundation-laying, and grassroots politics, but the progress has been unimaginable by the standards of the 1990s.

Gun rights were dead in the '90s. Now AR-15s are everywhere, Constitutional carry dominates, and the 2A is stronger than ever. If conservatives can win that fight, the MAGA agenda is absolutely winnable. Enough with the rampant defeatism! How many wins do you have to see before… — Blake Kuhn (@blakekuhn) December 21, 2024