JOHN HINDERAKER: The Least Successful Conspiracy. “I don’t doubt that various people, including the press, conspired, but the fact that Joe Biden was senile was open and obvious. . . . What is striking to me is not the conspiracy to cover up his condition, which was hardly more successful than the alleged conspiracy to cover up the fact that smoking is bad for you. What is striking is how few people on the Left–approximately zero–cared about the fact that we didn’t have a functioning president. Why were Democrats so unconcerned about having a president who was basically a cardboard cutout? Because they don’t really think the president is very important. They were content to have the Executive Branch run by nameless White House aides and by party grandees like Barack Obama.”

Plus: “I think this narrative helps to explain why Democrats are so horrified at the prospect of a Trump presidency. Trump, a real, non-senile president? A president with a mandate from the voters to bring about important changes? A president who will re-assert control over the ‘fourth branch?’ A president who won’t be a pawn in the hands of Washington insiders? A president who actually understands and carries out his duties under Article II? A president capable of standing up to the Washington establishment? This is what passes for revolutionary change in our late-stage republic.”