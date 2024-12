HOLLYWOOD AND BLAKE LIVELY: “Here’s where things got weird. The producers hired a crisis communications team. Texts and emails which Lively got via a subpoena suggest that this team wasn’t there to simply advise Baldoni on how to talk about the issue, they were there to turn the press against Lively while he continued promoting himself as a Hollywood feminist.”

Show me a “feminist man,” I’ll show you a probable predator. Show me a Hollywood “feminist man” and I’ll show you a definite predator.