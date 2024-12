MAKE MONEY WHILE YOU SLEEP, by having an AI Influencer post content on social media. “Your influencer will do it by themselves while you’re not around – chatting and selling exclusive content, so you don’t have to.”

Have I mentioned that the 21st Century isn’t turning out as I’d hoped? In a few years, of course, people will have their personal AIs skimming social media and giving them a summary, meaning that it will mostly be bots talking to bots.