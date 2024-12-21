OUT: “REVOLVERS DON’T JAM.” In:
The "ReVoLvErS NeVeR jAm" tards are awfully quiet. pic.twitter.com/49nqUFNARK
— Rando Kneanderthal (@RKneegrow) December 19, 2024
OUT: “REVOLVERS DON’T JAM.” In:
The "ReVoLvErS NeVeR jAm" tards are awfully quiet. pic.twitter.com/49nqUFNARK
— Rando Kneanderthal (@RKneegrow) December 19, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.