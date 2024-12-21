EDITH WILSON’S CLOSEST ACCOMPLICES MAINTAIN THEIR OMERTÀ: Jacqui Heinrich Explains Why KJP Did Not Get 1 Q About WSJ’s Report on WH Hiding Biden’s Decline.
From the WSJ:
To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.
Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy, with people such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, senior counselor Steve Ricchetti and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard and her predecessor frequently in the position of being go-betweens for the president.
Press aides who compiled packages of news clips for Biden were told by senior staff to exclude negative stories about the president. The president wasn’t talking to his own pollsters as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race.
That last part might help explain why Biden seemed to think that most Americans thought he was actually doing a great job.
But guess what subject didn’t even arise at today’s White House briefing:
Of course Democratic Party operatives who cosplay as reporters aren’t going to ask KJP about the (p)resident’s decline, when their silence is a huge part of the story:
Meanwhile, Van Jones, kicked out of the Obama administration because he believed Republicans caused 9/11, learned his lesson about conspiracy theories so well, that he’s not remarkably incurious about who was in charge of the White House while his party was running it during the last four years:
Scott Jennings just made an absolute fool out of Van Jones. My goodness. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ByszVo91u
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2024
Why, it’s as if: Walter Duranty Would Be Proud Of How The Press Covered For Biden.