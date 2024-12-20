YEAH, WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? Stunned Massachusetts educators, ADL call for MassCUE apology after ‘hateful’ anti-Israel and Holocaust rhetoric at conference.
MassCUE’s fall education tech conference — held in partnership with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents at Gillette Stadium — apparently went off the rails during a panel on equity in education. That’s when the discussion reportedly delved into the current Middle East conflict in Israel and Gaza.
“Speakers leaned very heavily into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a very one-sided, dangerous rhetoric,” Uxbridge High School Principal Michael Rubin told the Herald.
That included references to “Israeli genocide” and “Israeli apartheid.”
A panelist also suggested that the teaching of the Holocaust has been one-sided, and “two perspectives needed to be taught,” recalled Rubin, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, during which the Nazis killed 6 million Jews.
“It was jarring, unexpected, and unprofessional,” added Rubin, who’s also the president of his synagogue.
If it was unexpected, it’s only because you haven’t been paying attention. Our institutions are infested with garbage people.