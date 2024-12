ALL THE BEST PEOPLE TOLD ME THIS NEVER HAPPENS:

🚨BREAKING: An employee of the far-left "New PA Project" was just charged for REGISTERING DEAD PEOPLE TO VOTE!

Voter fraud is REAL. I bet President Trump won by an EVEN BIGGER landslide than he did. pic.twitter.com/cBQQ7BeDVg

— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 20, 2024