NOT PERFECT, BUT MUCH IMPROVED:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024
🚨 JUST IN: Speaker Johnson says he was in “constantly contact” with President Trump throughout the day, and believes Trump is “happy.”
Johnson also said he spoke with @elonmusk,who acknowledged this may just be the hardest job in the world.
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024
🚨 #BREAKING: The third spending bill has PASSED the House of Representatives, with Democrat support
A government shutdown has been avoided.
This bill was 118 pages. Down from over 1,500 pages.
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024