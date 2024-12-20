NOT PERFECT, BUT MUCH IMPROVED:

🚨 JUST IN: Speaker Johnson says he was in “constantly contact” with President Trump throughout the day, and believes Trump is “happy.”

Johnson also said he spoke with @elonmusk,who acknowledged this may just be the hardest job in the world.

The House has now adjourned. pic.twitter.com/D01zZ21yXj

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024