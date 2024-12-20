HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: George Mason student plotted ‘mass casualty’ attack on Israeli consulate. “A freshman at George Mason University is in federal custody after he allegedly plotted a ‘mass casualty attack’ on the Israeli consulate in New York, according to the FBI. The student, Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan (pictured), 18, faces a number of federal charges and is being deported back to his home country of Egypt, CNN reports.”