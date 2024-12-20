HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Censorship at Georgetown: A departmental journal editor says the quiet part out loud, and the professors applaud.

It’s rare to see such overt ideological censorship in print. Most academics know enough to couch their partisanship in comments about the quality of citations or the need for more data. But Click is just a symptom of the wider problem. She has grown up in a department and in an American history profession where outright ideological fixations are considered good form. That a white woman was scolding a brown man for having unchaste thoughts about colonialism was especially delicious. . . .

Rather than apologize to Raghavan, the Georgetown history department chair, Adam Rothman, circulated an email to all department members calling our exposure of the act of censorship “a matter of concern.” “The History Department is aware of this situation, and we are working with partners at Georgetown to ensure the safety of our students and maintain a culture of academic freedom, professionalism, and civility in our Department,” he wrote. The head of Raghavan’s program, Ananya Chakravarti, followed up with another email offering counseling to those traumatized by the exposure of the department’s intellectual rot and “what it means to pursue academic inquiry in the age of social media.”

Note that the impetus for the professors to act was not the evidence of censorship, which I had earlier shared with them in an email, but the panic of being caught with their pants down on X. In so responding, both professors completely missed the point. The “matter of concern” should be censorship and ideological monoculture at Georgetown. The only student whose safety is at risk is Raghavan, left out to dry by the faculty who should be supporting him. The lessons for academic inquiry in an age of social media is that it can no longer be rigged, censored, or just plain ignorant.

If, as I believe, this is an indicator of the state of freedom and intellectual diversity on American college campuses, then the new Trump administration cannot act fast enough to defund miscreants. Georgetown, which despite its Jesuit roots is today a Woke joke, might be chosen as the exemplar.