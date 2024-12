THE 21ST CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED, BUT I’M OKAY WITH THIS:

From a friend of mine:

'AI holding Congressmen and Senators accountable to the voters for pork spending & stealth legislating in real time, before the vote, by READING THE <BLEEPING> 1000 PAGE BILL was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are.'

— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) December 20, 2024