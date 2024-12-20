#JOURNALISM:

Why are you leaving out the fact that it passed as a stand alone bill last March but was never brought up for a vote in nine months in Chuck Schumer's Senate? pic.twitter.com/GexJ9kJImu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2024

And why didn’t these “cancer research advocates” know that their bill had passed the House ages ago and was now languishing in the Democratic Senate so that it could be used as a hostage against Republicans?

And why didn’t journalist Sam Stein know that, or choose to share it with his readers?

Oh, wait, the answer to that is in his bio: