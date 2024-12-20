HEH:
Why is a Hogwarts gender studies professor addressing Congress?
— Clarque Kent (@ClarqueKent) December 20, 2024
It’s amazing how many Democratic leaders look like Disney villains.
HEH:
Why is a Hogwarts gender studies professor addressing Congress?
— Clarque Kent (@ClarqueKent) December 20, 2024
It’s amazing how many Democratic leaders look like Disney villains.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.