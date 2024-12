“LIBERTARIANS WANT TO SLASH GOVERNMENT AND HURT THE POOR.”

🚨🇦🇷MILEI DELIVERS: ARGENTINA’S POVERTY PLUMMETS UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP

Big win for @JMilei as Argentina’s poverty rate drops to 38.9% in Q3, a dramatic improvement from 54.8% in Q1 and 51% in Q2, according to INDEC.

Indigence has also taken a nosedive, falling to 8.6% from… pic.twitter.com/0gkz1kS2TG

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2024