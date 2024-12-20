IT’S GOOD TO SEE OUR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES GET THE RESPECT THEY DESERVE:

You had a deal to give yourselves a huge pay raise that was crammed full of pork and you put in a handful of lines for necessary expenditures. A guy not in office merely pointed out all of the glaring flaws in the POS and the voters blew up the bill, you petulant, grifting turd. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 20, 2024

Plus:

All Elon did was read a bill, post on a public platform that the reckless spending in it was unacceptable, ask others to contact their representatives if they agreed, and made clear that he will help primary Ds + Rs who support it… This is called representative government. https://t.co/mnfjlwBzYk — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 20, 2024

The notion that you don’t have a right to have an opinion on this stuff if you’re not working for the government is deeply revealing.