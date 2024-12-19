AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK:
Yesterday: 1500 pages.
Today: 115 pages
Tomorrow: Single issue bills
— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 20, 2024
