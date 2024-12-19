THERE WERE SOME MISSING REPUBLICANS, TOO, THOUGH:
Nearly every House Democrat just voted against:
– Disaster relief
– Aid for farmers
– Keeping the government open
– Pay for the military
And they did it because it doesn’t contain 1,000+ pages of pork. pic.twitter.com/Q8H4EW9Hl4
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2024
ELON MUSK: "A super fair & simple bill was put to a vote and only 2 Democrats in Congress were in favor. Shame on @RepJeffries for rejecting a fair & simple spending bill that is desperately needed by states suffering from hurricane damage." pic.twitter.com/z0JvLkzvV9
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 20, 2024
Objectively, the vast majority of Republican House members voted for the spending bill, but only 2 Democrats did.
Therefore, if the government shuts down, it is obviously the fault of @RepJeffries and the Democratic Party.
Plain & simple. https://t.co/UBtMXFgyiC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024
Kind of wild that breaking the spending bill out into standalone appropriations, otherwise known as normal order, is considered a “last resort.”
Says everything you need to know about Washington that doing that wasn’t the first option.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2024